Actor Jay Benedict Passes Away

Talent agency TCG Artist Management revealed on Saturday that actor Jay Benedict passed away that day from complications from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The American actor based in the United Kingdom was 68.

Benedict's television credits include roles in the British soap opera Emmerdale in 1997 and the detective drama series Foyle's War in 2006. He starred in the 2003 film Carmen and had supporting roles in films such as Madame and I.T. In addition, Benedict had minor roles in Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises .

Benedict's English dub roles in anime included Angel Cop 's Asura, Project A-Ko 's Captain Napolipolita, and GoShogun: The Time Étranger 's Leonardi Medici Bundle. He also voiced Shiro Hagen in the puppet television series Super Space Machine X Bomber .

Sources: TCG Artist Management's Twitter account, Deadline (Andreas Wiseman)