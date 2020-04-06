Crunchyroll to Stream Re:Zero The Frozen Bond, Shadowverse Anime

English-subtitled trailer streamed for both anime debuting in April

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Frozen Bond ( Re:Zero Hyōketsu no Kizuna ) original video anime ( OVA ) and the Shadowverse anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Crunchyroll will stream the Re:Zero Hyōketsu no Kizuna OVA on April 30 with English subtitles. An English dub will premiere at a later date. The company began streaming an English-subtitled trailer, which lists a May 1 premiere.

The OVA screened in theaters in Japan starting on November 8. The OVA then shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 1.

The OVA adapts the meeting between Emilia and Puck from the Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyōketsu no Kizuna prequel novel included with the television anime's first Blu-ray Disc volume in Japan.

Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:Zero Hyōketsu no Kizuna novel is inspiring a manga that will launch on the Manga Up! website and app this spring. Minori Tsukahara is drawing the manga.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime's second season will premiere in July after a delay from April.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the the television anime adaptation of Cygames , Inc.'s Shadowverse card battle smartphone game on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. EDT. The company began streaming an English-subtitled trailer.

The anime will premiere in Japan on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.

The anime will feature a completely original story and include anime-only characters. The story centers on Hiiro Ryūgasaki, a student at Tensei Academy. Through a strange incident, Hiiro obtains a mysterious smartphone. The smartphone has installed the popular digital card game "Shadowverse." Through the game, Hiiro meets rivals, participates in tournaments, and forms bonds.

The collectible card game launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles.