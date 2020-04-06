Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale Manga Ends With 5th Volume

Manga's final compiled book volume ships on April 27

Book distributor Nippan 's Hon no Hikidashi website is listing the fifth compiled book volume of Reki Kawahara and IsII 's Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale manga as the final volume. The fifth volume will ship in Japan on April 27.

The manga adaptation of the Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale anime film debuted in April 2017. The manga launched on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in May 2018. The fourth compiled book volume shipped in June 2019.

The Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale film opened in Japan on February 18, and sold about 308,376 tickets for 425,762,760 yen (about US$3.76 million) in its opening weekend. The film was the first anime film to rank #1 in both weekend attendance and weekend box office receipt totals since Makoto Shinkai 's your name. The film also set the opening-weekend record among films distributed by Aniplex . The film has screened on over 7,500 screens in 27 countries worldwide.

Original light novel author Kawahara wrote the new story for the film. Tomohiko Ito returned from the two TV anime series and the anime special to direct the film at A-1 Pictures . Shingo Adachi also returned from the TV anime to design the characters based on abec 's original character designs, and Yuki Kajiura returned to score the music.

Shiomi Miyoshi 's Sword Art Online: Progressive - Hōei no Barcarole manga launched in Dengeki G's Comic in April 2018 as the second manga adaptation of the novels, adapting the third novel volume. The manga ended on October 30 with two volumes.

Kiseki Himura ( Tawawa on Monday , Just Because! ) launched the first manga adaptation in Dengeki G's Magazine in June 2013, and ended it in February 2018 with seven volumes.

Puyocha launched a new manga in the series titled Sword Art Online: Progressive - Kuraki Yūyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of Deep Night) in January on the Comic Walker and Nico Nico Seiga websites. The manga features the same name as the fourth volume of Reki Kawahara 's and abec 's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series.

The second cours (quarter year) of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime's second half, will premiere in Japan on April 25. The anime will begin streaming on Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , Funimation , and Hulu on the same day.

Source: Hon no Hikidashi