News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 5-11

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The Helpful Fox Senko-san, Revue Starlight anime; Primitive Boyfriend, Prince Freya manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After War Gundam X Collection 1 BDPlease Sunrise US$74.99 April 7
Anime-Gataris Essentials BDCite Funimation US$29.98 April 7
Aria the Natural Season 2 Part 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Nozomi Entertainment US$39.99 April 7
Casshern Sins Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 April 7
Cat Planet Cuties Essentials BDCite Funimation US$24.98 April 7
Chaos;HEAd Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$24.98 April 7
Fruits Basket Classics BDPlease Funimation US$49.98 April 7
The Helpful Fox Senko-san BDCite Funimation US$64.98 April 7
Hinomaru Sumo Part 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$64.98 April 7
No Game, No Life Collector's Edition BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 April 7
Revue Starlight BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 April 7

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
12 Beast Graphic Novel (GN) 7AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 7
Animeta! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 7
Ao Haru Ride GN 10Cite Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
Bloom Into You GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 7
Boarding School Juliet GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
Boruto GN 8Cite Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
Edens Zero GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 35Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
Granblue Fantasy GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 7
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
An Incurable Case of Love GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
Inside Mari GN 6Cite Denpa US$12.95 April 7
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 April 7
One Piece GN 93Cite Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
Platinum End GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
Primitive Boyfriend GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 7
Prince Freya GN 1Cite Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
Takane & Hana GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
To Love Ru Darkness GN 15Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 April 7
We Never Learn GN 9Cite Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
World Trigger GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 April 7
Yona of the Dawn GN 23Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 7

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
12 Beast GN 7Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 7
Ao Haru Ride GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Bloom Into You GN 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 7
Boruto GN 8Cite Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Chihayafuru GN 19AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
A Condition Called Love GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
Creature! GN 21Cite Akita Publishing US$4.99 April 7
Discommunication GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 8
Drifting Dragons GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
Edens Zero GN 7Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 35AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
Granblue Fantasy GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
An Incurable Case of Love GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
The Island of Giant Insects GN 3Cite Akita Publishing US$6.99 April 7
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Mad With Love GN (adult)Please Torico US$6.99 April 7
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 3Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 7
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork North Star Pictures US$5.99 April 7
One Piece GN 93Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Orient GN 1Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
Platinum End GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Primitive Boyfriend GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 7
Prince Freya GN 1Cite Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
A Side Character's Love Story GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork North Star Pictures US$6.99 April 7
Smile Down the Runway GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Reckless Journey GN 1Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 8
Suzuki Just Wants a Quiet Life GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork North Star Pictures US$6.99 April 7
Takane & Hana GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
That's Why Nursery Teachers Suffer GN (adult)Cite Torico US$6.99 April 7
To Be Next to you GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 7
We Never Learn GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Which Hana? GN 3Cite Futabasha US$6.99 April 7
World Trigger GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Yona of the Dawn GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 7
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club/td> US$14.99 April 7
If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 7
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 9Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 7
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.99 April 7
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 7

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 5
Demon Lord, Retry! Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 11
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 6
Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 11
The Holy Knight’s Dark Road Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 7
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 7
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 15Cite Yen Press US$7.99 April 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Disaster Report 4 PS4, Switch, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$59.99, US$89.99 (Limited Edition) April 7
Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99, US$79.99 (Deluxe Edition), US$329.99 (1st Class Edition) April 10

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 29-April 4
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives