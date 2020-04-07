News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 5-11
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The Helpful Fox Senko-san, Revue Starlight anime; Primitive Boyfriend, Prince Freya manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
After War Gundam X Collection 1 BD
|Sunrise
|US$74.99
|April 7
Anime-Gataris Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|April 7
Aria the Natural Season 2 Part 1 BD
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$39.99
|April 7
Casshern Sins Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|April 7
Cat Planet Cuties Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|April 7
Chaos;HEAd Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|April 7
Fruits Basket Classics BD
|Funimation
|US$49.98
|April 7
The Helpful Fox Senko-san BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 7
Hinomaru Sumo Part 2 BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 7
No Game, No Life Collector's Edition BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|April 7
Revue Starlight BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|April 7
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
12 Beast Graphic Novel (GN) 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 7
Animeta! GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 7
Ao Haru Ride GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
Bloom Into You GN 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 7
Boarding School Juliet GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
Boruto GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
Edens Zero GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 35
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
Granblue Fantasy GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 7
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
An Incurable Case of Love GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
Inside Mari GN 6
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|April 7
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|April 7
One Piece GN 93
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
Platinum End GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
Primitive Boyfriend GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 7
Prince Freya GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
Takane & Hana GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
To Love Ru Darkness GN 15
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|April 7
We Never Learn GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
World Trigger GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
Yona of the Dawn GN 23
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 7
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
12 Beast GN 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 7
Ao Haru Ride GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
Bloom Into You GN 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 7
Boruto GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
Chihayafuru GN 19
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
A Condition Called Love GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
Creature! GN 21
|Akita Publishing
|US$4.99
|April 7
Discommunication GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 8
Drifting Dragons GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
Edens Zero GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 35
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
Granblue Fantasy GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
An Incurable Case of Love GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
The Island of Giant Insects GN 3
|Akita Publishing
|US$6.99
|April 7
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
Mad With Love GN (adult)
|Torico
|US$6.99
|April 7
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 7
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 1
|North Star Pictures
|US$5.99
|April 7
One Piece GN 93
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
Orient GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
Platinum End GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
Primitive Boyfriend GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 7
Prince Freya GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
A Side Character's Love Story GN 3
|North Star Pictures
|US$6.99
|April 7
Smile Down the Runway GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Reckless Journey GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 8
Suzuki Just Wants a Quiet Life GN 1
|North Star Pictures
|US$6.99
|April 7
Takane & Hana GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
That's Why Nursery Teachers Suffer GN (adult)
|Torico
|US$6.99
|April 7
To Be Next to you GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
We Never Learn GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
Which Hana? GN 3
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|April 7
World Trigger GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
Yona of the Dawn GN 23
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 7
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 9
J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 7
If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 7
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 7
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 15
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 7
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 7
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 5
Demon Lord, Retry! Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 11
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 6
Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 11
The Holy Knight's Dark Road Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 7
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 7
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 15
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Disaster Report 4 PS4, Switch, PC game
|NIS America
|US$59.99, US$89.99 (Limited Edition)
|April 7
Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 game
|Square Enix
|US$59.99, US$79.99 (Deluxe Edition), US$329.99 (1st Class Edition)
|April 10