Tokyopop Delays Print Releases for April, May

Kiramager's Rio Komiya recovering from COVID-19

Tokyopop announced on Tuesday that it is delaying the releases of its upcoming titles slated for April and May due to the effects of COVID-19. The publisher currently does not anticipate delays of its releases scheduled for June or later.

The delayed print titles are:

Aria : The Masterpiece , Volume 6

, Volume 6 Futaribeya : A Room for Two , Volume 7

, Volume 7 Disney Manga : Kilala Princess - Save The Village with Mulan! , Issue #1

, Issue #1 Disney Manga : Kilala Princess - Save The Village with Mulan! , Issue #2

, Issue #2 Disney Manga : Kilala Princess - Save The Village with Mulan! , Issue #3

, Issue #3 Disney Manga : Kilala Princess - Save The Village with Mulan! , Issue #4

, Issue #4 Koimonogatari: Love Stories , Volume 1

, Volume 1 Konohana Kitan , Volume 8

, Volume 8 Disney Manga : The Nightmare Before Christmas - Zero's Journey , Issue #18

, Issue #18 Disney Manga : The Nightmare Before Christmas - Zero's Journey , Issue #19

, Issue #19 Disney Manga : The Nightmare Before Christmas - Zero's Journey , Book 4

, Book 4 No Vampire, No Happy Ending , Volume 1

, Volume 1 Ocean of Secrets , Volume 3

, Volume 3 Undead Messiah , Volume 3

Tokyopop said that its "printer, lettering team, distributor and other vitally important parts of the publishing process" are closed because they are deemed "non-essential businesses." The publisher said that it is aiming for accelerated ebook releases and considering outsourcing work to freelancers. The company is discussing the situation with its partners to decide when it can resume printing and releasing titles.

The company recently announced that it is offering chapters or entire volumes of some of its works for free as digital downloads until the end of April.

Toei producer Hideaki Tsukada announced on Toei 's website last Saturday that actor Rio Komiya, who was diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is "on the road to recovery." He added that both staff and cast members were all waiting for Komiya's recovery, while also being on guard themselves.

Komiya plays protagonist Jūru Atsuta/Kirama Red in the Mashin Sentai Kiramager Super Sentai series. The show has halted filming after Komiya was diagnosed with the disease, but has finished shooting for episodes until about the middle of May.

The Ensemble Stars! franchise canceled its "Starry Stage 3rd" live concert event on Monday. The event was scheduled for April 25 and 26.

The official website of voice actor and singer Mamoru Miyano announced on Saturday that he has canceled his planned concert at the MetLife Dome in Saitama on June 6, in light of the current situation regarding the COVID-19 disease.

Voice actress and singer Yui Ogura also announced on Saturday that she has canceled all the concerts in her planned "#LOVEcall" tour. The tour would have started on May 5, and run until June 14, with six performances at four different venues.

The Computer Entertainment Rating Organization ( CERO ), Japan's video game rating board, announced on Tuesday that it is suspending all operations including reviews until May 6. The announcement stated that CERO must close because it conducts reviews at its office, and it is not possible for staff and reviewers to work from home. CERO stated that the closure is due to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's declaration of a state of emergency on Tuesday, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's request for residents to avoid going out until May 6.

Japan Post began limiting some of its services on April 2 due to suspension and reduction of flights to and from Japan. The courier has stopped accepting international mail items for its Express Mail Service (EMS) and Air mail service for shipment to 127 countries and territories, as well as all types of mail to 27 countries and territories. Its Economy Air (SAL) service is suspended to all countries and territories for which it provides service.

Jouji Nakata 's second Seiyū Red and White Singing Contest has canceled its planned event, which was scheduled for May 2.

The first reported cases of COVID-19 were in Wuhan, China in December, and then the disease began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30, and announced on March 11 that it is classifying the outbreak as a pandemic. As of Monday, the WHO reported that there are 1,210,956 infected individuals worldwide. 67,594 individuals have died from the disease.

As of Monday, the WHO reported that Japan has 3,654 cases of COVID-19 with 73 deaths. These numbers do not include the number of cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama. That cruise ship had 712 infected passengers with seven deaths.