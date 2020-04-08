Domestic Girlfriend Manga Ends With 28th Volume in August

This year's 19th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kei Sasuga 's Domestic Girlfriend ( Domestic na Kanojo ) manga will end with the 28th compiled book volume on August 17. The manga's 27th volume will ship on May 15.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga for digital release, and it describes the story:

High schooler Natsuo is hopelessly in love with his cheerful and popular teacher, Hina. However, one day at a mixer, he meets a moody girl by the name of Rui and ends up sleeping with her. Soon after, his father announces that he's getting remarried to a woman with two daughters of her own. And who shows up in tow, other than both Hina and Rui?! Natsuo's outrageous new life starts now!

Sasuga launched the ongoing series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2014. Kodansha shipped the 26th compiled book volume on February 17. The manga has 3 million copies in print. Crunchyroll is also posting chapters of the manga as they are released in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for streaming and home video release, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also began streaming the anime after the first four episodes had aired. HIDIVE will produce an English dub for the anime.