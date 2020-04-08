Nintendo Switch Shipments in Japan Are Limited to Pre-Orders This Week

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it will not ship out any Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite units in Japan this week, except for pre-orders. This includes units included with the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition bundle for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Nintendo added that it will announce details about next week's shipments for the console at a later date.

Nintendo had announced in February that the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease would delay the supply and shipping of the console in Japan, as well as Joy-Con controllers and other peripherals. Nintendo then announced later that month that similar supply shortages would also affect the United States and Europe.