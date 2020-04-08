News
Nintendo Switch Shipments in Japan Are Limited to Pre-Orders This Week
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it will not ship out any Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite units in Japan this week, except for pre-orders. This includes units included with the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition bundle for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Nintendo added that it will announce details about next week's shipments for the console at a later date.
Nintendo had announced in February that the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease would delay the supply and shipping of the console in Japan, as well as Joy-Con controllers and other peripherals. Nintendo then announced later that month that similar supply shortages would also affect the United States and Europe.
Sources: Nintendo's Twitter account, Famitsu.com