One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Game's Video Previews Suiryu DLC

1st DLC character debuts on Thursday

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Wednesday that the martial artist Suiryu will join Bandai Namco Entertainment 's One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows game as its first DLC character on Thursday. The company began streaming a character video for Suiryu.

The character pack will include special items and avatar parts. Players can also purchase a character pass that will include the first four DLC character packs. A free simultaneous update will include a new stage. The second character pack will launch this spring, and the third and fourth character packs will debut this summer.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe on February 28. The game launched for PS4 and Xbox One in Japan on February 27.

In the three-on-three action-fighting game, players form teams of three characters to take on an opposing team. If they choose Saitama, characters must survive long enough for him to arrive through the Hero Arrival System. By performing well in battle with only two characters, players can decrease the amount of time it will take for Saitama to arrive.

Playable characters include: Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider, Vaccine Man, Deep Sea King, Mosquito Girl, Carnage Kabuto, Terrible Tornado, Silverfang, Atomic Samurai, Tank-Top Master, Tank-Top Blackhole, Tank-Top Tiger, Metal Bat, Metal Knight, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Stinger, Snek, Melzargard, Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio, Amai Mask, Crablante, and Boros.

Madhouse and director Shingo Natsume 's first 12-episode anime season based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America.

The second season began with a television special, followed a week later by the first episode in April 2019. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, including digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media, and merchandising rights for North America, Latin America and Oceania. The company is streaming the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle East and North Africa.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.