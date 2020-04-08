Singer Kentarō Hayami Diagnosed With Coronavirus Disease COVID-19

Performer known for hit song "Dango 3 Kyōdai" rests at home

Talent Agency 81 Produce announced on Wednesday that singer Kentarō Hayami has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Hayami began having a fever on April 3, and his symptoms progressed with a sore throat, cough, phlegm, and body aches. He visited a clinic near his home on Monday . Although staff could not diagnose him based on a chest x-ray, they administered a PCR test that received a positive result as of Tuesday morning.

Hayami's condition is stable, and he is resting at his home. Arrangements have been made for him to be hospitalized depending on the progress of his condition.

Hayami is best known in Japan for the 1999 hit song "Dango 3 Kyōdai," and as a guest on NHK Educational channel's Okaasan to Issho (With Mother) program. He also performed (sometimes under the name Atsuo Tanimoto) songs for Chōriku Sentai O-Ranger , Mach Go Go Go , Mobile Police Patlabor , Iron Leaguer , and Ginga Sengoku Gunyūden Rai .

The singer's anime roles include Pteranodon in Anata o Zutto Aishiteru and Assistant Editor-in-Chief Yahagi in Bakuman.

Source: Oricon News via Yaraon!