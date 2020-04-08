Spiral Mystery Manga Gets 'Revival' Serialization

Square Enix 's Gangan Online app began publishing a "revival" serialization of writer Kyou Shirodaira and artist Eita Mizuno 's Spiral: The Bonds of Reasoning ( Spiral - Suiri no Kizuna ) mystery adventure manga on Wednesday. The app is posting one chapter daily.

Yen Press published the original Spiral manga in North America beginning in 2007, and it describes the story:

World-class detective Kiyotaka Narumi's last words prior to his sudden disappearance continue to haunt his younger brother, Ayumu. The cheeky 10th-grader becomes equally embroiled in the mystery of the doomed “Blade Children” when he is mistakenly named the prime suspect in a murder at his school. Led by Ayumu's sister-in-law, Kiyotaka's wife and fellow detective, Madoka, the investigation into the murder gives Ayumu a chance to clear his name. But in doing so, he not only uncovers ties to the Blade Children but also more questions than answers about who and what they are.

The manga originally launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in February 2000, and it ended in 2005. The 15th and final volume shipped in Japan in January 2006.

The manga inspired an anime that debuted in October 2002 and ran for 25 episodes. Funimation released the anime on home video with English subtitles and an English dub .

Shirodaira and Mizuno also collaborated on the Spiral Alive prequel manga, which debuted in April 2004 and ended in 2008. Spiral Alive began in Monthly Gangan Wing magazine before moving to the main Shonen Gangan magazine in 2006. The prequel series reveals more about the eerie group called the Blade Children that first appeared the original Spiral manga and anime series.