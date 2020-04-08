News
Viz's Shonen Jump Adds Moriking Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga debuts on Shonen Jump service on Sunday
Viz Media announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it will launch Tomohiro Hasegawa's new Moriking (Shinrin Ōsha Mori King or Forest Ruler Mori King) manga on its Shonen Jump service on Sunday.
The manga will debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday.
Weekly Shonen Jump teased that the gag manga will feature an older sister and younger brother who get along very well, and a surprising encounter. The manga will feature on the cover of the magazine's 20th issue, and the first chapter will have 46 pages. Hasegawa published a similarly named "Shinrin Shugōsha Mori King" (Forest Protector Mori King) one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump last July.
Source: Shonen Jump's Twitter account