Aniplex USA to Release Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl Film on BD in June

Release bundles booklet with art, production materials

Aniplex of America announced on Friday that it will release Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series, on Blu-ray Disc in North America on June 30. The company began streaming a commercial for the announcement.

The release will feature packaging with exclusive art and bundle a special booklet with character reference guides, scene design materials, and storyboard art.

Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States on October 2 and 3, and in Canada on October 4 and 5. Aniplex of America screened the United States premiere of the film at Anime Expo on July 7.

The film opened in Japan on June 15, and debuted at #7 in its opening weekend. The film earned a cumulative total of 373,520,090 yen (about US$3.43 million).

Aniplex of America describes the film's story:

In Fujiwara, where the skies are bright and the seas glisten, Sakuta Azusagawa is in his second year of high school. His blissful days with his girlfriend and upperclassman, Mai Sakurajima, are interrupted with the appearance of his first crush, Shoko Makinohara. For reasons unknown, he encounters two Shokos: one in middle school and another who has become an adult.

As Sakuta finds himself helplessly living with Shoko, the adult Shoko leads him around by the nose, causing a huge rift in his relationship with Mai.

In the midst of all this, he discovers that the middle school Shoko is suffering from a grave illness and his scar begins to throb…

The film featured a returning staff and cast, including director Sōichi Masui , scriptwriter Masahiro Yokotani , character designer Satomi Tamura , musical composer fox capture plan , and animation production studio CloverWorks .

The movie adapts the sixth and seventh light novel volumes, Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai and Seishun Buta Yarō wa Hatsukoi Shōjo no Yume wo Minai (The Young Pig-Rascal Isn't Dreaming of a First-Love Girl).