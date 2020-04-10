Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime Film Opens on October 16

Livestream also reveals trailer, staff, visual

A livestream presentation revealed on Friday a trailer, visual, staff, and the October 16 debut for Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train ), the upcoming sequel anime film for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime series. Aniplex of America began streaming and English-subtitled version of the trailer.

#NEWS " Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train" Official Trailer pic.twitter.com/qMnPwmHZr4 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba USA (@DemonSlayerUSA) April 10, 2020

The main staff members of the television anime are returning for the sequel. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution.

Aniplex of America describes the television anime's story:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode on September 28. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12.

Haruo Sotozaki ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Tales of Symphonia the Animation ) directed the television anime at ufotable ( Fate/Zero , Kara no Kyoukai , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ). ufotable was also credited for the scripts. Akira Matsushima ( Maria Watches Over Us , Tales of Zestiria the X ) was the character designer, with Miyuki Satō , Yōko Kajiyama , and Mika Kikuchi serving as sub-character designers. Yuki Kajiura ( Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero , Madoka Magica ) and Gō Shiina ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , God Eater ) composed the music. Hikaru Kondo produced the series.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on February 4. The manga's 20th volume is delayed from May 1 to May 13 due to the effects of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. Viz Media is publishing the main manga digitally and in print.

The manga series is inspiring a new smartphone game titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale ( Demon Slayer : Blood-Stench Blade Royale). Aniplex will publish and distribute the game this year. The manga is inspiring a separate PlayStation 4 action game titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan . Aniplex will publish the game in 2021.

Additionally, the manga has inspired two novels and a stage play.

