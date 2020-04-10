News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 30-April 5
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops ranking for 3rd week; Resident Evil 3 remake debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: March 30-April 5
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|423,367
|3,031,784
|2
|PS4
|Resident Evil 3
|CAPCOM
|April 3
|189,490
|189,490
|3
|PS4
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|18,333
|94,331
|4
|NSw
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|17,340
|78,911
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|14,171
|2,855,101
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|12,257
|3,635,531
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|11,017
|3,553,541
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,045
|1,340,884
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Nintendo
|March 6
|8,556
|226,950
|10
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|8,496
|753,623
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|8,356
|1,390,143
|12
|NSw
|Kotoba no Puzzle: Moji Pittan Encore
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|April 2
|7,585
|7,585
|13
|PS4
|Nioh 2
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|March 12
|7,365
|136,667
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,552
|3,362,961
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,056
|1,555,783
|16
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|5,027
|811,515
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|4,272
|887,691
|18
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|4,249
|190,296
|19
|3DS
|Animal Crossing New Leaf amiibo+
|Nintendo
|November 23, 2017
|3,688
|488,576
|20
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|3,583
|417,499
Source: Famitsu