Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 30-April 5

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops ranking for 3rd week; Resident Evil 3 remake debuts at #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 423,367 3,031,784
2 PS4 Resident Evil 3 CAPCOM April 3 189,490 189,490
3 PS4 One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 18,333 94,331
4 NSw One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 17,340 78,911
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 14,171 2,855,101
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 12,257 3,635,531
7 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 11,017 3,553,541
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,045 1,340,884
9 NSw Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo March 6 8,556 226,950
10 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 8,496 753,623
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 8,356 1,390,143
12 NSw Kotoba no Puzzle: Moji Pittan Encore Bandai Namco Entertainment April 2 7,585 7,585
13 PS4 Nioh 2 KOEI Tecmo Games March 12 7,365 136,667
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,552 3,362,961
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,056 1,555,783
16 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 5,027 811,515
17 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 4,272 887,691
18 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 4,249 190,296
19 3DS Animal Crossing New Leaf amiibo+ Nintendo November 23, 2017 3,688 488,576
20 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 3,583 417,499

Source: Famitsu

