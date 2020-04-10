Meteor Prince's Meca Tanaka Resumes Asa Made Matemasen! Manga

Manga editor romance ran in Ane LaLa until magazine ended in 2017

The May issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine revealed on Friday that Meca Tanaka 's Asa made Matemasen! will resume in the magazine's September issue on August 8.

The manga's story centers on Junpei, an editor for a seinen manga magazine. He secretly has a crush on Yūko, a rival editor at another company who is known as a flawless beauty. They both deal with a difficult creator and his unreasonable demands. Junpei and Yūko's manga work brings them closer together in this "classic work love" story.

The series debuted in Hakusensha 's Ane LaLa magazine and serialized irregularly until the magazine ceased publication in September 2017. Hakushensa released the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2017.

Tanaka serialized The Young Master's Revenge manga in LaLa from 2014 until July 2017. Viz Media released all four volumes of the manga in North America. Tokyopop published Tanaka's Pearl Pink manga in North America, and Viz Media published her Meteor Prince manga. CMX Manga published Tanaka's Omukae desu. manga, which inspired a live-action television series in 2016.