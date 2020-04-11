Mages, Toei Animation Reveal Animal Theratopia Collaboration Project

Project's themes include "animals, handsome men, music"

Mages and Toei Animation announced on Saturday that they are collaborating on a new project titled Animal Theratopia . The project is aimed at women and has themes of "animals x handsome men x music."

The project will start with a CD release on July 29 that will feature both songs and drama tracks. There will be five CD releases in total. The website for the project also teases a radio program.

The project stars: (from left to right in above image)

Additionally, Kenjiro Tsuda will play the manager. The characters' animal designs are pictured below.

Nakahara is in charge of the original character designs. Mai Matsuura ( KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , Sirius the Jaeger ) is the character designer for the human forms, and Akiko Takamichi is the character designer for the animal forms. Mitsutaka Hirota (series composition for Sweetness & Lightning , The Prince of Tennis II ) is writing the scenario, and Taro Masuda ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is composing the background music.

In the story of the franchise, a soothing and calming "utopia" exists for those who are worn out, a place called "Animal Theratopia." The animals inhabiting "Animal Theratopia" turn into human form at night.

