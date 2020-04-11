Yowamushi Pedal: Spare Bike Spinoff Manga Inspires Stage Play in July

14th stage play in series ran in February

The official Twitter account for the stage play adaptations of Wataru Watanabe 's Yowamushi Pedal manga announced on April 2 that a new stage play will run in Tokyo and Osaka in July. The Twitter account then announced on Thursday that the new pay will be based on the Yowamushi Pedal: Spare Bike spinoff manga. The play will run in Tokyo at The Galaxy Theater from July 7-12, and then in Osaka at Namikiri Hall on July 18-19.

The Yowamushi Pedal: Spare Bike spinoff manga series follows the early years of the third-year students. The manga's anime film adaptation screened in theaters for a two-week limited run in September 2016.

The 14th stage play in the series, Yowamushi Pedal Shin Interhigh-hen Final: Power of Bike (pictured at right), ran in Tokyo from February 21-23 and in Osaka from February 27-29.

Wataru Watanabe launched the original Yowamushi Pedal manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2008. The story of the original manga centers around Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku at Sōhoku High School. He loves anime and games so much, that he would ride his commuter bicycle to and from Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in a 90-kilometer (about 60-mile) round trip over steep slopes after school. Onoda's life changes when he encounters his school's cycling team, and he ends up joining the competitive sport of bicycle racing. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The first season of the television anime premiered in 2013. The second season premiered in Japan in 2014 and ended in March 2015. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , the series' third season, premiered in January 2017. Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line , the fourth season, premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all four seasons as they aired.