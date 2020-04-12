Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 x Ultraman Crossover Promo Video Streamed

The staff of the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime revealed a crossover promotional video on Sunday with the Ultraman television anime series. Director duo Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the Ultraman series and are directing Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 .

Tsuburaya Productions previously posted a similar crossover video between the Ultraman and SSSS.Gridman television anime series in December 2018.

The staff also revealed two new characters on Sunday for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 :

Kaiji Soze as John Smith



Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Ōtomo Teito



Additionally, the staff revealed scriptwriters who are working on the anime, and motion-capture actors. Scriptwriters working on the series include: Kenji Kamiyama ( Eden of the East , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ), Ryou Higaki ( The Eccentric Family , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ), Kurasumi Sunayama ( Yowamushi Pedal , Gurren Lagann ), Harumi Doki ( Ultraman , Cyborg 009 Call of Justice ), Dai Sato ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Samurai Champloo , Eureka Seven ), and Daisuke Daitō.

Motion-capture actors include Kaori Kawabuchi (Motoko Kusanagi), Kaiji Soze (Daisuke Aramaki and Ishikawa), Shinji Kasahara (Batou), Chihei Okada (Togusa), Hidenori Takei (Saito), and Yarisa Yamashiro (Purin Ezaki).

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , the new 3D CG Ghost in the Shell anime, will debut on Netflix worldwide on April 23.

Returning cast members include:

New cast members include:

Megumi Han as Purin Ezaki, a new Section 9 member in charge of maintaining the Tachikomas



Kenjiro Tsuda as Standard, a mercenary currently attached to Section 9





Kodansha and Production I.G announced a new anime based on Masamune Shirow 's Ghost in the Shell manga in April 2017. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are directing the project at Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts . Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta previously stated during an interview that the anime would have two 12-episode seasons, with Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) directing one of the seasons, and Aramaki ( Appleseed ) directing the other. Russian illustrator Ilya Kushinov ( The Wonderland ) is the character designer. Nobuko Toda ( Sweetness & Lightning , The case files of Jeweler Richard ) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel ) are composing the music. Toda is best known for composing the music of the Metal Gear Solid series alongside Harry Gregson-Williams, and Toda and Jinnouchi collaborated on the Ultraman anime last year. The pair also composed the soundtracks for the Halo 4 and Halo 5 games.

millennium parade, the new creative team led by King Gnu member Daiki Tsuneta , are performing the opening theme song "Fly with me." Vocalists on the track include ermhoi, HIMI, Cota Mori, and Kento Nagatsuka (WONK). Mili are performing the ending theme song "sustain++;."



Source: Press release