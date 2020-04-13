Aya Shouoto Launches Otome no Omocha Manga on May 13

Romance manga centers on woman who receives android from the future in the mail

The official website for Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine announced on Sunday that Aya Shouoto will launch a new manga titled Otome no Omocha (A Maiden's Toy) in the magazine's June issue on May 13. The magazine's May issue will ship on Monday. Shouoto had teased in January that she would launch a new manga this spring.

The manga centers on An, who lives alone. One day she receives a box through express delivery that contains in it an android from the future. He's very handsome on the outside, but inscrutable on the inside, and An must teach him about love.

Shouoto ended the Tsukigami to Bonbon manga (pictured at right) in January. Shouoto launched the manga in December 2018 on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website, and Square Enix published the manga's second compiled volume on October 24.

Shouoto launched The Demon Prince of Momochi House ( Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji ) manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in February 2014, and ended the series on August 24. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a drama CD and a 2015 stage play.

Yen Press published Shouoto's 10-volume He's My Only Vampire ( Junketsu + Kareshi ) manga in English. Viz Media has also published Shouoto's nine-volume Kiss of the Rose Princess ( Barajō no Kiss ) manga in English.

