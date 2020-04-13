Beck's Harold Sakuishi Puts Seven Shakespeares - Non Sanz Droict Manga on Hiatus

Sequel manga debuted in December 2016

This year's 20th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Harold Sakuishi 's 7-nin no Shakespeare - Non Sanz Droict (Seven Shakespeares - Not Without Right) manga is going on an indefinite hiatus.

Sakuishi launched the sequel manga of Seven Shakespeares ( 7-nin no Shakespeare ) in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in December 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on February 6.

Sakuishi's Seven Shakespeares manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in December 2009, and Shogakukan published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in 2011.

Digital reading platform Comixology launched Seven Shakespeares on the service as a Comixology Original in July 2018.

Comixology describes Seven Shakespeares :

Shakespeare wrote such famous works as Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, and Macbeth. But who was Shakespeare, the man? Seven Shakespeares unlocks the mysteries surrounding the international literary master.

Sakuishi launched the Beck manga in the July 1999 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Magazine , and ended it in 2008. Kodansha published 34 compiled book volumes for the manga. Tokyopop published 14 volumes of the manga from 2005 to 2008. The manga inspired a 26-episode television anime in 2004, as well as a live-action film in 2010.