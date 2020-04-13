Cross Infinite World Licenses The Weakest Manga Villainess Wants Her Freedom! Novel

Kazuki Karasawa's story centers on girl reincarnated as weak boss in her favorite manga

Cross Infinite World announced on Monday that it has licensed Kazuki Karasawa and Masami's standalone light novel The Weakest Manga Villainess Wants Her Freedom! ( Maō-gun Shitennō no Saijaku Reijō wa Jiyū ni Ikitai! ). The volume will launch digitally in English worldwide on May 22.

Cross Infinite World describes the novel's story:

Oh, crud, I just realized that I've been reincarnated into my favorite manga as the first boss defeated by the heroine at the start of the story! Worst yet, it turns out my fiancé is the strongest of the Four Grand Magi and the very villain who slanders my character as a disgrace on her deathbed! I'm outta here! This is the story of the weakest manga villainess who seeks out the slow life instead of the villain life.

Karasawa serialized the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website from July 2017 to March 2018.

Karasawa launched his ongoing Tensei Shōjo Rirekisho (Highspec Highschool Girl's Parallel World Reincarnation – Aiming for a More Abundant Livelihood!) novel series on Shōsetsuka ni Narou in April 2015. Shufunotomo began releasing the series in compiled volumes with Rein Kuwashima 's art in January 2016, and the ninth compiled book volume debuted on November 30.

Source: Press release