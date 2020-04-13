IDOLiSH7 Anime's 2nd Season Delayed After 4th Episode Due to Coronavirus Disease COVID-19

Anime's home video releases, theme song singles also delayed

The official website for IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! , the second season of the IDOLiSH7 anime, revealed on Monday that the anime is delayed starting with the fifth episode due to the effects of the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. The show's fourth episode will still air as planned on April 19. Channels that aired the anime will air a selection of episodes from the first season starting on April 26.

The staff also revealed that the home video release and the opening and ending singles releases are also delayed. The anime's website and Twitter account will reveal the new broadcast date and release schedule at a later date.

The anime premiered on April 5. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season on January 6, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Makoto Bessho ( Shangri-La , Armitage: Dual-Matrix ) is returning to direct the new season at TROYCA , and Ayumi Sekine ( Makura no Danshi , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is back as the series script supervisor. Also credited as returning are supervisor Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero ), original character designer Arina Tanemura ( Full Moon O Sagashite manga creator), animation character designer Kazumi Fukagawa ( Inari Kon Kon , GLASSLIP animation director), and at least one of the chief animation directors, Masami Inomata .

The titular in-story idol group IDOLiSH7 perform the anime's opening theme song "DiSCOVER THE FUTURE," while the in-story idol group Re:vale perform the ending theme song "Mirai Notes o Kanadete" (Play the Notes of the Future).

The first IDOLiSH7 television anime premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.