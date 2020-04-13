My Monster Secret's Eiji Masuda Teases New Manga Series

This year's May issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine teased on Saturday a new manga series by Eiji Masuda ( My Monster Secret , pictured right). The magazine did not reveal the manga's name or launch date.

Eiji Masuda launched the Shūkan Shōnen Hachi (Weekly Shonen Hachi) manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion in January 2018, and ended it in November 2018. The fifth and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2019.

Masuda launched Jitsu wa Watashi wa in the magazine in 2013, and ended the series in February 2017. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final compiled volume on March 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English under the title My Monster Secret . The company will publish the manga's 20th volume on April 21.

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also received a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo's Shinjukumura Live theater in May 2016