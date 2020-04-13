Satoshi Shiki Reveals Breaks for The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru Remake Manga, Bakuen Manga

Author explains break is to allow staff to transition to working from home

Manga creator Satoshi Shiki announced on Monday on Twitter that he and Tatsuhiko Ida 's Bakuen manga is taking a break due to the effects of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. Shiki added that he plans for the break to only last for one month. As a result, the manga's next compiled volume is also delayed.

Shiki explained that instead of working at a studio, in order to implement social distancing measures, the staff of the manga are transitioning to working from home. Shiki and the editorial team at Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine decided to put the manga on hiatus during the transition.

Shiki also stated that he plans on also resuming his The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru ( Dororo to Hyakkimaru -den ) manga next month as well.

Shiki and Ida launched Bakuen in Monthly Shonen Sirius on February 26. Ida is credited with the original work, and Shiki is drawing the manga. The manga takes place in a world where everyday life has suddenly crumbled away. In front of a young girl who is only waiting for death in this ruined world, a lone young man descends from an empty sky.

Shiki ( XBlade , XBlade Cross , Daphne in the Brilliant Blue ) most recently ended the Attack on Titan: Before the Fall manga in March 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment announced in October that it will release Shiki's The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru ( Dororo to Hyakkimaru -den ) remake manga of Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo manga starting on June 9. Shiki launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Champion RED magazine in October 2018.