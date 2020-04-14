B Rappers Street Children's Rap Manga Ends

Series about boy who raps to his farts launched in March 2019

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine published the final chapter of Kōhei's B Rappers Street manga on Wednesday. Shogakukan will ship the manga's compiled book volume on May 28.

Kōhei launched the manga in Coro Coro Comics in March 2019. The project's story centers on Yo!Hey, a boy who raps to the beat of his farts.

The rap- and hip-hop-themed project is a collaboration between Shogakukan , Sony Interactive Entertainment , Sony Music Entertainment , and Sony Music Communications . The project inspired a television anime that aired within the Ota-Suta ("Good Morning Star") children's television program on TV Tokyo and its affiliates beginning in April 2019.

