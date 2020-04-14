Blue Spring Ride's Io Sakisaka Publishes New 1-Shot Manga in May

"Otome no Itari" centers on sociable girl, lonely boy in high school

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine revealed on Monday that manga creator Io Sakisaka will release a new one-shot manga titled "Otome no Itari" (Where a Maiden Ends Up) in the magazine's next issue on May 13.

The manga centers on Kohane, a girl who is happily living her high school days with her friends. She becomes concerned about a boy named Mikiya, who is always alone.

Sakisaka serialized her "traditional school romance" Strobe Edge in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret from 2007 to 2009. Viz Media published the 10-volume series in English. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2015.

Sakisaka's 13-volume Blue Spring Ride manga inspired a television anime series, an original anime DVD, and a live-action film in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released it on home video. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Sakisaka launched the Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga (seen right) in Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it last May. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume last June. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga is inspiring both an anime film, delayed from its original May 29 opening, and live-action film, slated for August 14.

Source: Betscomi May issue