HIDIVE Streams BanG Dream! 2nd Season Anime's English Dub

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the BanG Dream! 2nd Season anime on April 21 at 2:00 p.m. EDT in North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, and Latin America.

Sentai Filmworks announced the English dub cast and streamed an English clip last Thursday:

The cast includes:

Poppin'Party

Roselia

Afterglow

Pastel*Palettes

Hello, Happy World!

RAISE A SUILEN

The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted on January 23. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV are streaming the series as it airs.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film opened in 56 theaters in Japan on September 13.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan.

Sources: HIDIVE, Sentai Filmworks