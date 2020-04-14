News
HIDIVE Streams BanG Dream! 2nd Season Anime's English Dub
posted on by Alex Mateo
HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the BanG Dream! 2nd Season anime on April 21 at 2:00 p.m. EDT in North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, and Latin America.
Sentai Filmworks announced the English dub cast and streamed an English clip last Thursday:
The cast includes:
Poppin'Party
- Juliet Simmons as Kasumi Toyama
- Luci Christian as Tae Hanazono
- Christina Kelly as Saaya Yamabuki
- Maggie Flecknoe as Arisa Ichigaya
- Avery Smithhart as Rimi Ushigome
- Olivia Swasey as Yukina Minato
- Elissa Cuellar as Sayo Hikawa
- Julia Traber as Ako Udagawa
- Nastasia Marquez as Lisa Imai
- Cynthia Martinez as Rinko Shirokane
Afterglow
- Courtney Lomelo as Ran Mitake
- Chaney Moore as Himari Uehara
- Cat Thomas as Moca Aoba
- Celeste Roberts as Tomoe Udagawa
- Allison Sumrall as Tsugumi Hazawa
Pastel*Palettes
- Mai Le as Aya Maruyama
- Patricia Duran as Chisato Shirasagi
- Skyler Sinclair as Eve Wakamiya
- Katelyn Barr as Hina Hikawa
- Chelsea McCurdy as Maya Yamato
Hello, Happy World!
- Natalie Rial as Kokoro Tsurumaki
- Elizabeth Byrd as Hagumi Kitazawa
- Christie Guidry as Kanon Matsubara
- Shanae'a Moore ss Kaoru Seta
- Shannon Emerick as Misaki Okusawa/Michelle
- Shelley Calene-Black as LAYER/Rei Wakana
- Hilary Haag as CHU2/Chiyu Tamade
- Molly Searcy as MASKING/Masuki Satou
- Taylor Fono as PAREO/Reona Nyubara
The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.
The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted on January 23. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV are streaming the series as it airs.
The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film opened in 56 theaters in Japan on September 13.
The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan.
Sources: HIDIVE, Sentai Filmworks