New Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami Anime Reimagines Egyptian Gods as Cute Mascots

Frontier Works announced on Wednesday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of yuka's Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami (Suddenly, Egyptian Gods) characters based on ancient Egyptian gods. The anime will show the gods relaxing and enjoying their time.

The visual above shows 13 characters including Anubis, Thoth, Medjed, Bastet, Seth, Horus, Ra, Apep, Sa-ta, Wenet, Khnum, Otter, and Sobek.

The image of the Egyptian god Medjed became famous in Japan in 2012, after the British Museum held an exhibit on ancient Egypt at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo. The character's simple design spawned fan art , merchandise, comics, games, and other works that featured the character. Goodia, Inc. released The Egykoi! ~Egypt Kami to Koishi yo~ (Egy-love! Egyptian Gods and Love) gag otome game, which included Medjed and other Egyptian gods in a school setting. The Egykoi! ~Egypt Kami to Koishi yo~ [Idol Edition] follow-up featured the gods in a male idol industry setting.

Medjed was the protagonist of the Kamigami no Ki anime in 2016.

Sources: Tōtotsu ni Egypt anime's website, Comic Natalie