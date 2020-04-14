News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 12-18

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Ao-chan Can't Study!, Cinderella Nine anime; Goodbye, My Rose Garden, The New Gate manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ao-chan Can't Study! BD Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 April 14
Ben-To Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 April 14
Black Blood Brothers Essentials BD Funimation US$24.98 April 14
Cinderella Nine BD Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 April 14
Garo -Vanishing Line- Season 1 Complete Series Essentials BD Funimation US$34.98 April 14

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Attack on Titan Graphic Novel (GN) 30 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
BTOOOM! Dark GN 26 Yen Press US$16.99 April 14
BTOOOM! Light GN 26 Yen Press US$16.99 April 14
Case Closed GN 74 Viz Media US$9.99 April 14
Fragtime Omnibus GN Seven Seas Entertainment US$18.99 April 14
Ghostly Things GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 14
Goodbye, My Rose Garden GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 14
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 9 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 14
Hitorijime My Hero GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 14
Knights of Sidonia Master Edition GN 5 Vertical US$34.95 April 14
Komi Can't Communicate GN 6 Viz Media US$9.99 April 14
My Dress-Up Darling GN 1 Square Enix Manga US$12.99/td> April 14
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 14
The New Gate GN 1 One Peace Books US$11.95 April 16
Persona 5 GN 2 Viz Media US$9.99 April 14
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 1 Viz Media US$17.99 April 14
Secret XXX GN (adult) Viz Media US$12.99 April 14
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 11 Viz Media US$9.99 April 14
The World's Greatest First Love: The Case of Ritsu Onodera GN 13 (adult) Viz Media US$12.99 April 14

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
All-Out! GN 13 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
Attack on Titan GN 30 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
BTOOOM! Dark GN 26 Yen Press US$6.99 April 14
BTOOOM! Light GN 26 Yen Press US$6.99 April 14
Case Closed GN 74 Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Domestic Girlfriend GN 24 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
The Dorm of Love and Secrets GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 9 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
Fragtime GN Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 April 14
Ghostly Things GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 14
Goodbye, My Rose Garden GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 14
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 9 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 14
Hitorijime My Hero GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
Komi Can't Communicate GN 6 Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
The Mermaid Prince GN 3 North Stars Pictures US$6.99 April 14
My Boyfriend in Orange GN 9 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
My Roomie Is a Dino GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 14
Mysteria Romantica GN 2 Akita Publishing US$5.99 April 14
Otherside Picnic GN 3 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 12
Persona 5 GN 2 Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Prince of Lan Ling GN 1 SOZO Comics US$7.99 April 14
Ran the Peerless Beauty GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14
Reborn as a Polar Bear GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 April 14
Rodriquez + Tacowasa GN Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 April 13
Sana and the Summer of Happiness GN Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 April 13
Saturday: -Introduction- GN 7 Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 April 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 11 Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Surprise Attack Pink: Saturday Lunch Menu GN 1 Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 April 13
You Got Me, Sempai! GN 8 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 14

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 3 Yen Press US$13.99 April 14
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 6 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 April 14
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 5 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 April 14

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 18
The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 3 Yen Press US$7.99 April 14
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Isekai Novel J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 14
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 19 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 17
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 9 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 13

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kirby Art & Style Collection Artbook Viz Media US$29.99 April 14
