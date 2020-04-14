News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 12-18
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Ao-chan Can't Study!, Cinderella Nine anime; Goodbye, My Rose Garden, The New Gate manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ao-chan Can't Study! BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|April 14
Ben-To Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|April 14
Black Blood Brothers Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|April 14
Cinderella Nine BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|April 14
Garo -Vanishing Line- Season 1 Complete Series Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|April 14
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Attack on Titan Graphic Novel (GN) 30
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
BTOOOM! Dark GN 26
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|April 14
BTOOOM! Light GN 26
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|April 14
Case Closed GN 74
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 14
Fragtime Omnibus GN
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$18.99
|April 14
Ghostly Things GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 14
Goodbye, My Rose Garden GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 14
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 9
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 14
Hitorijime My Hero GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 14
Knights of Sidonia Master Edition GN 5
|Vertical
|US$34.95
|April 14
Komi Can't Communicate GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 14
My Dress-Up Darling GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
US$12.99
|April 14
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 14
The New Gate GN 1
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|April 16
Persona 5 GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 14
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|April 14
Secret XXX GN (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 14
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 14
The World's Greatest First Love: The Case of Ritsu Onodera GN 13 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 14
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
All-Out! GN 13
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
Attack on Titan GN 30
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
BTOOOM! Dark GN 26
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 14
BTOOOM! Light GN 26
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 14
Case Closed GN 74
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
Domestic Girlfriend GN 24
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
The Dorm of Love and Secrets GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
Fragtime GN
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|April 14
Ghostly Things GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 14
Goodbye, My Rose Garden GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 14
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 9
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 14
Hitorijime My Hero GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
Komi Can't Communicate GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
The Mermaid Prince GN 3
|North Stars Pictures
|US$6.99
|April 14
My Boyfriend in Orange GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
My Roomie Is a Dino GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 14
Mysteria Romantica GN 2
|Akita Publishing
|US$5.99
|April 14
Otherside Picnic GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 12
Persona 5 GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
Prince of Lan Ling GN 1
|SOZO Comics
|US$7.99
|April 14
Ran the Peerless Beauty GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
Reborn as a Polar Bear GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 14
Rodriquez + Tacowasa GN
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|April 13
Sana and the Summer of Happiness GN
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|April 13
Saturday: -Introduction- GN 7
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|April 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
Surprise Attack Pink: Saturday Lunch Menu GN 1
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|April 13
You Got Me, Sempai! GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 14
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 14
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 6
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|April 14
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|April 14
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 18
The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 14
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Isekai Novel
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 14
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 19
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 17
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 13
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Kirby Art & Style Collection Artbook
|Viz Media
|US$29.99
|April 14