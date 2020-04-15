Cooking Mama Licenser Mulls Legal Action Against Cookstar Publisher

Office Create claims Planet Entertainment ignored concerns about game

Japanese game developer Office Create announced on Wednesday that it is evaluating legal action against publisher Planet Entertainment, and has terminated the latter's license for breach of contract regarding the new Cooking Mama: Cookstar Nintendo Switch game.

Office Create claimed that it had licensed the Cooking Mama: Cookstar game for development to Planet Entertainment in August 2018, but that the game had failed to meet Office Create's standards. Despite this, Office Create claimed that Planet Entertainment went ahead with the game's release, while reportedly failing to address Office Create's concerns. Office Create added that "Planet Entertainment and/or its European distributor" is promoting a PlayStation 4 release of the game, despite not being licensed to develop a PS4 game.

Planet Entertainment briefly released the Cooking Mama: Cookstar game on the Switch console's eShop on March 31, but the game was removed shortly after.

Office Create and Taito released the first Cooking Mama game on Nintendo DS in Japan in 2006. The franchise has since spawned several sequels and spinoff games, such as Babysitting Mama, Gardening Mama, and Camping Mama. Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop , debuted in Japan for the Nintendo 3DS in 2014, and in the West in 2017.

Source: Office Create via Gematsu