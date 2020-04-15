Junji Ito Launches New Genkai Chitai Horror Manga

Manga centering on oddities in everyday life launched on Wednesday

LINE Manga announced on Wednesday that horror manga creator Junji Ito launched a new manga titled Genkai Chitai (Disturbing Zone) on the LINE Manga service on the same day. The manga centers on the oddities that appear in the distortions within everyday life.

Ito's Uzumaki and Tomie manga have inspired live-action adaptations, and his GYO manga inspired an original video anime project. Viz Media has published these three manga titles, as well as Ito's Fragments of Horror , Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection , and Smashed: Junji Ito Story Collection in English.

ComicsOne has published his Flesh Colored Horror manga, Dark Horse Comics has published his Museum of Terror manga, and Kodansha Comics has published his Junji Ito's Cat Diary: Yon & Mu manga.

The 2017 Junji Ito "Collection" anime adapted some stories from the Itō Junji Kessaku-shū ( Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection) and Fragments of Horror manga. Ito's Uzumaki manga is inspiring mini-series television anime by Production I.G , which Adult Swim will release in the United States before Japan.

Source: PR Times