Pokémon Rumble Rush Smartphone Game Ends Service in July

The Pokémon Company's Pokémon Rumble Rush ( Pokémon Scramble SP ) game announced on Wednesday that it will end service on July 21 at 9:59 p.m. EDT. The game will halt paid item sales on April 15 at 1:59 a.m. EDT.

The game launched worldwide for Android devices in May 2019 and for iOS devices in July 2019.

Ambrella returned from the previous Pokémon Rumble ( Pokémon Scramble ) games to develop the "exhilarating strike action game." The smartphone game is a new launch of the Pokéland smartphone game that launched an open alpha test in 2017.

In the game, players travel through uncharted islands with a variety of Pokémon. Gameplay only requires one hand, and players tap the screen to attack. The islands and seas in the game change every two weeks. Refining ore to get power gears and summon gears lets players upgrade their Pokémon and use different moves. in the Super Boss Rush, players defeat Super Bosses to earn rewards.

Nintendo released the Pokémon Rumble game for WiiWare in 2009. The company then released Pokémon Rumble Blast for the Nintendo 3DS in 2011, Pokémon Rumble U for the Wii U in 2013, and Pokémon Rumble World for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015.

Source: Pokémon Rumble Rush game via Siliconera