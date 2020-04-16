Mr Love: Queen's Choice TV Anime's Teaser Reveals 2020 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Papergames ' Koi to Producer: EVOLxLOVE ( Mr Love: Queen's Choice ) otome romance game began streaming a teaser trailer for the anime on Friday. The trailer reveals the anime's 2020 premiere date. The site also revealed a new key visual, new character visuals, and video comments by the cast.

The Japanese cast members from the game are reprising their roles for the anime:

Tomokazu Sugita as Zen (Victor in English), the Farley (Loveland Financial) Group CEO who has risen to the top of the financial world in eight years



Tetsuya Kakihara as Kira (Kiro), a mega-popular idol who has been performing since childhood



Yuuki Ono as Haku (Gavin), an Evol special agent, although he is officially assigned to the Koibana City (Loveland) Police Station as an ordinary officer



Daisuke Hirakawa as Simon (Lucien), a leading figure in neurosciences who just returned from studying abroad





In the anime's story, the heroine inherited a company from her late father and is now in charge of a television program as its producer. However, the company is on the brink of bankruptcy due to the lack of capital. While trying to save her father's once popular program and company, she meets four potential "boyfriends." However, before she knew it, she is caught in a huge conspiracy over special powers known as "Evol."

Munehisa Sakai ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal , Zombie Land Saga , One Piece ) is directing the anime at MAPPA , and Jinshichi Yamaguchi ( Oshiete Mahō no Pendulum: Rilu Rilu Fairilu ) is designing the characters. Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- , Riddle Story of Devil , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Emoto Entertainment is producing.

The "super-powered dating simulation game" launched in Chinese on December 20, 2017, in English on March 20, 2019, and in Japanese on July 3, 2019. It has garnered over 90 million downloads worldwide on iOS and Android devices.