Shunji Enomoto's Enomoto Gag Manga Gets Kickstarter for 10-Minute Anime

Campaign surpasses US$23,155 goal in 1 day, ends on May 15

Manga creator and animator Hiroaki Magari launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on Wednesday to make a roughly 10-minute anime adaptation of Shunji Enomoto's Enomoto: New Elements that Shake the World gag manga. The campaign aims to raise US$23,155 by May 15. As of press time, the campaign has surpassed its goal and raised US$23,373.

After reaching the campaign's initial goal in about a day, Magari posted an update saying that he is considering stretch goals for the project. He said that stretch goals he is considering may increase the length of the anime, add an additional episode, or increase the project's number of voice actors.

Enomoto's original manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Morning manga from 1997 to 2003, and features outrageous and scatological humor centering on shameless salaryman Gosuke Maeda and his son Michiro.

Magari's Majokko Tsukune-chan inspired an OVA in 2005. He was a key animator on the first ending credits sequence for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , and directed the Mikosuri Han-Gekijō anime.