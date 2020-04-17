News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 6-12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy VII Remake debuts at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix April 10 702,853 702,853
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 292,876 3,324,660
3 PS4 Resident Evil 3 CAPCOM April 3 34,698 224,188
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 14,171 2,869,272
5 PS4 One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 13,204 107,535
6 NSw One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 11,921 90,832
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,303 3,646,834
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 9,249 762,872
9 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 9,037 3,562,578
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 8,755 1,398,898
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,192 1,349,076
12 NSw Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo March 6 6,385 233,335
13 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 5,954 3,368,915
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,647 1,561,430
15 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 5,552 817,067
16 PS4 Nioh 2 KOEI Tecmo Games March 12 5,306 141,973
17 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 4,046 194,342
18 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 3,880 891,571
19 3DS Animal Crossing New Leaf amiibo+ Nintendo November 23, 2017 3,876 492,452
20 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 3,418 420,917

Source: Famitsu

