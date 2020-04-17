News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 6-12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy VII Remake debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: April 6-12
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Square Enix
|April 10
|702,853
|702,853
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|292,876
|3,324,660
|3
|PS4
|Resident Evil 3
|CAPCOM
|April 3
|34,698
|224,188
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|14,171
|2,869,272
|5
|PS4
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|13,204
|107,535
|6
|NSw
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|11,921
|90,832
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,303
|3,646,834
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|9,249
|762,872
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|9,037
|3,562,578
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|8,755
|1,398,898
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,192
|1,349,076
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Nintendo
|March 6
|6,385
|233,335
|13
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|5,954
|3,368,915
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,647
|1,561,430
|15
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|5,552
|817,067
|16
|PS4
|Nioh 2
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|March 12
|5,306
|141,973
|17
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|4,046
|194,342
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|3,880
|891,571
|19
|3DS
|Animal Crossing New Leaf amiibo+
|Nintendo
|November 23, 2017
|3,876
|492,452
|20
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|3,418
|420,917
Source: Famitsu