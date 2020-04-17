Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 6-12

After two years in the game, Nick and Micchy look back at everything from the viscerally horrific A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- to the stupefying Sword Gai .

― Netflix Originals have been a staple of This Week in Anime since launch and we've had plenty of fun poking and some the service's less than stellar productions. After two years in the game, Nick and Micchy look back at everything from the viscerally ...