Satsujin Muzai Manga Ends With 5th Volume This Fall

The fourth compiled book volume of Jun Kumagai and Hiroshi Ueda 's Satsujin Muzai ( Murder Innocence ) manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end with its fifth volume this fall.

Satsujin Muzai centers on Uta Hijirisawa, a female lawyer who is the second-youngest bar passer at 20 years old. She has remained undefeated in all her cases, with each one resulting in a not-guilty verdict, even for those charged with murder. As a result, she remains an outsider in the legal community despite her victories. The first chapter shows Uta taking on the case of a suspect involved in a murder at a university hospital.

Kumagai and Ueda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in October 2018. The manga moved to Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump manga website last July.

Kumagai has worked on scripts and series composition for such anime as Hamatora , Nobunaga The Fool , the Persona 3 films, Persona 4 the Golden Animation , Galilei Donna , Aura: Koga Maryuin's Last War , Psycho-Pass 2 , and Infini-T Force: Gatchaman Saraba Tomo yo .

Ueda published the Full Metal Panic! Sigma manga from 2005 to 2013. Ueda also drew the Tiger & Bunny: The Comic manga adaptation of the Tiger & Bunny anime from 2011 to 2016.

Source: Satsujin Muzai volume 4