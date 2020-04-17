Naya Minadori draws Tensei Shitara Akari dake ga Slime Datta Ken manga

The June issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine announced on Friday that Namori 's Yuruyuri manga will have an isekai fantasy spinoff titled Tensei Shitara Akari dake ga Slime Datta Ken (That Time Only Akari Got Reincarnated as a Slime, a play on Fuse 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel series). Namori is credited for the original work, while Naya Minadori is drawing the manga. The manga will run in Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) section on the Nico Nico Seiga website, but the announcement did not reveal the debut date for the manga.

The official Twitter account for the Yuruyuri manga had Tweeted about the manga as an apparent April Fool's joke earlier this month.

In addition, the magazine revealed that the Yuruyuri manga's 18th compiled book volume will ship on May 27.

Namori launched the Yuruyuri manga in 2008, and Ichijinsha shipped the manga's 17th compiled book volume last August. JManga and ALC Publishing released part of the original manga digitally in English before JManga shut down in 2013. The Yuruyuri manga inspired three television anime seasons which Crunchyroll streamed as they aired. The manga also inspired the Yuruyuri Nachu Yachumi! original video anime, which received the two-episode Yuruyuri Nachu Yachumi!+ television anime sequel before the third season debuted in 2015. NIS America licensed and released the first two anime seasons on home video in North America. The manga recently inspired a 10th anniversary original video anime ( OVA ) project last November, as well as the Miniyuri net anime last September.

Namori is also the character designer for the Release the Spyce and ENDRO! original television anime that premiered in October 2018 and January 2019, respectively.