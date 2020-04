Bungo & Alchemist Anime Delays 4th Episode to May 8

Staff did not give reason for delay; episodes 2, 3 will re-air

The official website for Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ( Bungō to Alchemist: Shinpan no Haguruma ), the television anime of DMM Games' Bungō to Alchemist game, announced on Saturday that the anime's fourth episode is delayed to May 8. The anime's second episode will re-air on April 24, and the third episode will re-air on May 1. The website did not give a reason for the delay.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 3, and Funimation is streaming the series in in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

In the original simulation game, players become special librarians who join forces with reborn literary figures. They fight together to protect literary works from "erosive agents" who steal literature from people's memories. The game's main cast members are reprising their roles for the anime, led by Junichi Suwabe as real-life novelist Ryūnosuke Akutagawa .

Toshinori Watanabe ( Tokyo Ghoul:re , Mix ) is directing the anime at OLM. Jirō Ishii ( Under the Dog , 428: Shibuya Scramble ) is credited with the anime's world setting after being credited for the same on the game. Jun Kumagai ( Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Hamatora ) is writing and supervising the series scripts. Atsuko Nakajima ( Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. The game's composer Hideki Sakamoto (NoixyCroak) is returning to compose the music, and Yasunori Ebina is directing the sound.

The four-member male vocal unit Urashimasakatasen perform the opening theme song "Good-Bye," and Yoshino Nanjō performs the anime's ending theme song "Yabu no Naka no Synthesis."

The online PC browser game launched in November 2016, followed by a smartphone app for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The game has also inspired soundtrack and line reading CDs, "anthology comics," and other print publications. The game inspired a stage play that ran in Tokyo and Kyoto from February to March 2019.

Source: Bungo & Alchemist anime's website and Twitter account via @AIR_News01