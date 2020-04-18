Doreiku's Hiroto Ōishi Launches Zenra Kagyō Manga

Manga about adult video industry launches on May 14

The 66th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hiroto Ōishi will draw a new manga titled Zenra Kagyō (Nude Trade) with author Asaron Ofuji (name romanization not confirmed) in the magazine's next issue on May 14. The manga will feature on the cover of the next issue, and the first chapter will have 36 pages including an opening color page. The manga will center on the adult video industry.

Ōishi previously drew Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei (pictured at right), a manga adaptation of Shinichi Okada 's Boku to 23-nin no Dorei novels. Ōishi launched the manga adaptation on the website Everystar in 2012 and Futabasha published the full series in 10 compiled volumes. A live-action film adaptation starring Sayaka Akimoto and Kanata Hongō opened in Japan in June 2014. A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. HIDIVE streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and later streamed an English dub. Sentai Filmworks is planning a home video release.

Ōishi launched a manga adaptation of Keisuke Matsuoka's Kōkō Jihen ( The High School Incident ) novel series on January 4.



Source: Manga Goraku Special issue 66