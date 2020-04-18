Prince of Tennis Musical Cancels Dream Live 2020 Concerts, Sailor Moon Ice Show Postponed

The official website for The Prince of Tennis stage musical series announced on Thursday that the musicals' Dream Live 2020 concert events have canceled the events in order to abide by the government's plans to counter the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The events were planned for Osaka on May 22 to 24, and Yokohama on May 29 to 31.

The events' theatrical delayed viewing on June 7 and 8 have also been canceled.

In addition, Prism on Ice , the upcoming ice show for the Sailor Moon franchise , has delayed its debut run by one year, now running in June 2021 instead of June this year. The ice show was slated to star professional figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva as Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino.

Additionally, the "Re:Stage! One Man Live!! ~Chain of Dream~" event featuring the in- franchise group Ortensia at the Yamano Hall in Tokyo is cancelled. The event was slated for May 17. A separate event featuring the in- franchise group KiRaRe scheduled for June 7 is postponed.

In a separate development, Konami announced on Thursday that two of its employees at its Tokyo headquarters tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The two workers had been feeling unwell since April 10, and had stayed at home since then. The two employees then took a test for COVID-9 on April 13. Konami stated that the two employees did not have close contact with many other employees, and Konami is disinfecting the affected offices. Since April 8, Konami employees have mostly been working from home.

In another separate development, Bandai Namco announced on Thursday that it is donating 100 million yen (about US$927,000) to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, which supports the World Health Organization's efforts in response to COVID-19. The company stated that it will continue to provide donations and support through products and services.

Sources: Prince of Tennis musicals' website via Nijimen, Comic Natalie, Re:Stage franchise 's website via MoCa News, Konami via Hachima Kikō, Bandai Namco via Hachima Kikо̄



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.