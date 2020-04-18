The Hollywood Reporter: Diamond Comic Distributors Plans to Restart Shipments by End of May

Diamond had halted all shipments to retailers in late March

The Hollywood Reporter entertainment news website and magazine's Heat Vision blog reported on Friday that it has confirmed with Diamond Comic Distributors that Diamond has told retailers it currently plans to restart shipments of new products by the end of May. The company gave a "mid- to late-May" estimate for restarting shipments.

Diamond stated to retailers that it is monitoring the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, and trying to find a "delicate balance between managing health and safety concerns, meeting the pent-up demand for product and working with retailers whose situations differ, and whose need for product may have changed."

Diamond Comic Distributors announced in March that it would halt all shipments to retailers of products slated for release on or after April 1 until further notice, and Diamond UK would do the same for all products slated for March 25 or later.

Diamond Comic Distributors announced on March 19 that it is postponing the Free Comic Book Day event until this summer.

In a separate announcement, comics publisher DC announced it will start shipping new print works on April 28, after the company "[surveyed] more than 2,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada" and found that "many comic book store owners are finding new and creative ways to get books to the fans who want them."

Source: The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Blog (Graeme McMillan)