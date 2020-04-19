Digimon Adventure:, Healin' Good Precure Delay New Episodes Due to COVID-19

The official websites for Toei Animation 's Digimon Adventure: reboot anime and the Healin' Good Precure anime both announced on Monday that they will delay further episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) . The Digimon Adventure: anime was scheduled to air its fourth episode on April 26, but the same timeslot will now air a rerun of the recenty concluded GeGeGe no Kitarō anime (another Toei Animation series).

The Healin' Good Precure was similarly scheduled to air its 13th episode on April 26, but will now air "selected episodes" from the previous 12 episodes.

Both websites will reveal at a later date when new episodes will resume.

Toei Animation series One Piece also similarly delayed new episodes in an announcement earlier today.

Digimon Adventure: premiered in Japan on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The Healin' Good Precure anime premiered in Japan on February 2. The Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious 1 Day) anime film was originally slated to open on March 20, but was delayed in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The film is now slated to open on May 16.