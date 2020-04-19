Hyper Hobby Magazine Ends Publication

Magazine focusing on toy hobby, entertainment launched in 1994

Tokuma Shoten announced on April 15 on its Animage + website that its Hyper Hobby magazine has ceased publication, and that the magazine's 15th issue was the magazine's final issue. The 15th issue shipped on April 1.

Tokuma Shoten launched the magazine in 1994 as a spinoff of the TV Land magazine. The magazine focuses on toys, plastic models, Gundam models, tokusatsu shows, and entertainment, and had a monthly publishing schedule for 20 years until 2014. The magazine then temporarily ceased publication, and then returned as Hyper Hobby Presents Character Land later that year. In 2017, the magazine returned to the Hyper Hobby name. Including when the magazine was titled Character Land , the magazine had 221 issues.

The 15th issue's front cover (seen right) featured the Mashin Sentai Kiramager show, the latest series in the Super Sentai series.



Sources: Animage Plus, Game Watch via The Tokusatsu Network