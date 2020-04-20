Shout! Factory Offers Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Film on BD/DVD on July 7

Shout! Factory announced on Monday that it will release the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film on a Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video combo pack on July 7. The release will include both the English dub and the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as bonus features.

The English dub features Joshua Seth reprising his role as Taichi "Tai" Kamiya.

Fathom Events and Toei Animation had planned to screen the film with English subtitles in select theaters in the United States on March 25, but postponed the screening due to health and safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film opened in Japan on February 21. The film ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.

Fathom Events describes the film's story:

Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with their partner Digimon. When an unprecedented phenomenon occurs, the DigiDestined discover that when they grow up, their relationship with their partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more they fight with their partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will they fight for others and lose their partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.

Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) directed the film at Yumeta Company . Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ) wrote the screenplay, and Seiji Tachikawa ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Blue Spring Ride ) was the chief animation director. Toei Animation is credited for production.

Hiromi Seki , Toei Animation 's original producer for the Digimon anime projects, served as the supervisor of the new film project. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru also returned from the first Digimon anime projects as the new film project's character designer. Kenji Watanabe designed the Digimon monsters for the new project, as he did for the previous Digimon projects.

The film's opening theme song is the "Butter-Fly" opening from the first Digimon Adventure anime by the late singer Kouji Wada . The film is using the original 1999 version of the song without a new arrangement. Two more veteran Digimon singers, Ayumi Miyazaki and AiM ( Ai Maeda ), contributed a new insert song and the new ending theme song, respectively, for the film. Harumi Fuuki ( Birthday Wonderland , Forest of Piano , Miss Hokusai ) composed the musical soundtrack.

Source: Press release