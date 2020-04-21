Jinpachi Mori, Osamu Uoto's Kasai no Hito Manga Gets New Live-Action Adaptation

Manga creator Osamu Uoto announced on his Twitter account on Monday that his and late manga creator Jinpachi Mori 's Kasai no Hito (The Family Cultivator) manga will have a new two-hour live-action television adaptation on TV Asahi that will premiere "soon." This will be the fourth live-action adaptation of the manga.

Eiichiro Funakoshi ( Jungle Emperor Leo 's Toto, Romance of Three Kingdoms ' Liu Bei) will star in the adaptation as protagonist Kawata Yoshio.

The manga centers on family court judge Kawata Yoshio, who resolves juvenile and domestic disputes. The cases portray diverse family situations.

Kasai no Hito was Jinpachi Mori 's debut manga, and it ran with art by Uoto in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine from 1988 to 1996. Shogakukan published 15 volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a 1993 live-action series, and live-action specials in 1996 and 2004.