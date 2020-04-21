News
Mamono-tachi wa Katazuke Rarenai Manga Ends on May 18
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga about nun cleaning up dragon's lair launched in July 2019
Manga creator Yūya Takano announced in their Twitter account that the Mamono-tachi wa Katazuke Rarenai (These Monsters Can't Clean Up) manga will end with the 25th chapter on May 18.
The manga centers on Clara, a nun offered as a sacrifice to appease a dragon in her region. When she sees the run-down state of the dragon's lair, she asks as her final wish to die in a clean place. Temporarily spared from the dragon's wrath, she begins to tidy up the dragon's lair and teach the dragon the value of keeping a home clean.
The manga launched in Square Enix's Gangan Online website in July 2018. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume last October.
Sources: Yūya Takano's Twitter account, Gangan Online