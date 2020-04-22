Aki Sora's Masahiro Itosugi to Launch New Manga Series

Series will "likely" debut next year due to COVID-19's impact

Manga creator Masahiro Itosugi ( Aki Sora ) revealed on Twitter that he is ready to start the draft for his next series. He cautioned that even though the new series has been approved, the manga will not likely appear in a magazine until next year. He explained that it is tough to make more specific plans in advance, since even publishers are dealing with the effects of "Korosuke." (Korosuke is the robot in the Kiteretsu Daihyakka manga by the Doraemon creators Fujiko Fujio . Korosuke has become a popular Japanese nickname for the new coronavirus disease or COVID-19.)

Itsougi launched the Iinari manga (pictured right) in Monthly Shōnen Champion in May 2016, and ended it in January 2019. The manga centers on the beautiful and intelligent student council president Misa Arisugawa. When the student Hatano discovers her dark secret, their twisted relationship begins.

Itosugi serialized Uwa-koi in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine. The story inspired two live-action films that were released on home video in July 2014. Itosugi's adult romance manga Aki Sora has received two original video anime adaptations. Itosugi also wrote the story and drew the art for the manga A Wish of My Sister . Itosugi ended the Cross H manga in July 2015.