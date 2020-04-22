Baki Anime's 2nd Season Ending Video Previews Ena Fujita's Theme Song

TMS Entertainment began streaming the clean version of the ending sequence for Baki : Dai Raitaisai-hen , the second new anime season of Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki ( New Grappler Baki : In Search of Our Strongest Hero ) manga. The video features Ena Fujita's ending theme song "DEAD STROKE."

All episodes in the new season will debut worldwide on Netflix on June 4.

New cast members in the season include:

Most of the staff are returning for the second season, with the addition of Shingo Ishikawa and Masanori Nishiyama . Toshiki Hirano ( Rayearth , Dangaioh , Magic Kaito: Kid the Phantom Thief ) is directing the the second season at TMS Entertainment ( Lupin III , ReLIFE ). Fujio Suzuki ( Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo , 009-1 , New Getter Robo ) and Shingo Ishikawa ( Tetsujin 28: Morning Moon of Midday ) are designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Urahata ( DNA² , Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Tsuredure Children ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masanori Nishiyama is the new art director. Other returning staff members include color designer Hiromi Miyawaki , director of photography Tatsuo Noguchi , editor Yuriko Sano , composer Kenji Fujisawa , and sound directors Keiko Urakami and Yasuyuki Uragami .

The cast returns for the second season. GRANRODEO performs the opening theme song "Jōnetsu wa Oboeteiru" (Remember Your Passion) .

Netflix describes the first season's story:

The protagonist, Baki Hanma, trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world. Five of the world's most violent and brutal death row inmates are gathering to face Baki. Their objective is to taste defeat -- their unmatched strength and skill have led them to grow bored of life itself, and they now seek out Baki in the hopes that he can overwhelm and utterly crush them. In this crisis, other underground martial art warriors gather to fight by Baki's side: Kaoru Hanayama, Gouki Shibukawa, Retsu Kaioh, and Doppo Orochi. An epic showdown between violent death row inmates and Baki and his friends begins!

Netflix premiered the first anime season in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019.