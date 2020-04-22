Netflix Streams Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun Anime on May 1

Romantic comedy anime premiered in 2014

Netflix revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun anime on May 1.

The television anime adaptation of Izumi Tsubaki 's Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ( Gekkan Shōjo Nozaki-kun ) manga premiered in 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Love is the spirit that motivates an artist's journey. Or, rather, it can and should be. Of course, for mangaka artist Nozaki… he's clueless when it comes to those special feelings of love coming from his own classmate. It's the age-old tale: the girl's into a guy that barely knows they exist. And it's no different for Sakura. While all she can think about is him, all he cares about is the publication deadline looming over his head. Unfortunately, this all came about because Sakura didn't share her true feelings with Nozaki. This all leads to a huge misunderstanding – and, as a result, Sakura becoming his assistant. Little did she know, but she now works for one of her favorite mangakas. Only she's a he! And that's the strange part; Nozaki is the creator of the popular shojo manga, Let's Have a Romance!, under the alias of Yumeno Sakiko. So, how could such a stubborn numbskull such as Nozaki be so in touch with a girl's wants and needs to create such inspiring stories that Sakura loves? And will she spoil their working relationship to finally admit how she really feels about him?

Mitsue Yamazaki ( Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East ) directed the series, and Yoshiko Nakamura ( Hiiro no Kakera - The Tamayori Princess Saga ) handled the scripts. Junichirō Taniguchi ( Genshiken Second Season ) designed the characters. Studio Doga Kobo animated the series.