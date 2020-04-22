News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 19-25

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
BanG Dream! 2nd Season, Sword Art Online: Alicization anime; Loner Life in Another World, Blue Flag manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BanG Dream! Season 2 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 April 21
BlazBlue Alter Memory Essentials BDCite Funimation US$29.98 April 21
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 5 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$44.98 April 21
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 5 DVDPlease Viz Media US$39.99 April 21
C – Control – The Money and Soul of Possibility Essentials BDCite Funimation US$29.98 April 21
Sword Art Online: Alicization BDAnimeNewsNetwork Aniplex of America US$314.98 April 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Flag Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 21
Cardcaptor Sakura Collector's Edition GN 3-4 (hardcover)Cite Kodansha Comics US$29.99 each April 21
A Certain Magical Index GN 21AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 April 21
Chio's School Road GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 21
Flying Witch GN 8Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
Gabriel Dropout GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 April 21
Golden Kamuy GN 15Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 21
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 5Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 21
If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 21
I'm a “Behemoth,” an S-Ranked Monster, But Mistaken for a Cat, I Live As an Elf Girl's Pet GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 21
Loner Life in Another World GN 1Cite Kaiten Books US$12.99 April 24
My Monster Secret GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 21
Perfect World GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
Plunderer GN 4Cite Yen Press US$21.99 April 21
Reborn as a Polar Bear GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 April 21
Sailor Moon Eternal Edition GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
Shomin Sample GN 12Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 April 21
Shoulder a Coffin, Kuro Side Story GNAnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$16.99 April 21
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 21
Tokyo Ghoul:re GN 16Cite Viz Media US$12.99 April 21
Ultraman GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 April 21
Val x Love GN 8 (adult)Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 21
A Witch's Printing Office GN 2Cite Yen Press US$14.99 April 21
Yokai Girls GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 April 21
Zo Zo Zombie GN 7Please Yen Press US$11.99 April 21

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Flag GN 1Cite Viz Media US$8.99 April 21
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
Chio's School Road GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 21
Dolly Kill Kill GN 1Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
Fire Force GN 18AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
Gabriel Dropout GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 21
GE - Good Ending GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
Golden Kamuy GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$8.99 April 21
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 21
If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord GN 5Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 21
I'll Win You Over, Sempai! GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
I'm a “Behemoth,” an S-Ranked Monster, But Mistaken for a Cat, I Live As an Elf Girl's Pet GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 21
Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 3Cite Yen Press US$6.99 April 21
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
My Monster Secret GN 20Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 21
Plunderer GN 4Cite Yen Press US$12.99 April 21
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
Saint Young Men GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
Saturday: Luna Chikai's Hands-On Yuri Company GN 5Cite Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 April 21
Shōjo Fight GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 21
Shoulder a Coffin, Kuro Side Story GNPlease Yen Press US$16.99 April 21
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 8Cite Yen Press US$6.99 April 21
Tokyo Ghoul:re GN 16AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$8.99 April 21
Ultraman GN 13Please Viz Media US$8.99 April 21
Val x Love GN 8 (adult)Cite Yen Press US$6.99 April 21
A Witch's Printing Office GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 April 21
Yokai Girls GN 10Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 21
Zo Zo Zombie GN 7Cite Yen Press US$6.99 April 21

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accel World Novel 21AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.99 April 21
Baccano! Novel 13 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 April 21
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 3Cite Yen Press US$13.99 April 21
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 April 21
Sword Art Online Novel 19Please Yen Press US$13.99 April 21

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accel World Novel 21Cite Yen Press US$7.99 April 21
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 20
Baccano! Novel 13Please Yen Press US$9.99 April 21
Bloom Into You: Regarding Saeki Sayaka Novel 2Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 April 23
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$7.99 April 21
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 3Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 21
The Combat Baker and Automaton Waitress Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 19
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 21
Isekai Rebuilding Project Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 25
Kobold King Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 20
Sword Art Online Novel 19AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$7.99 April 21

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Code:Realize ~Future Blessings~ Switch gamePlease Aksys Games US$39.99, US$59.99 (Day One Edition) April 23
Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Switch gameCite Bandai Namco Entertainment America US$49.99 April 24
Trials of Mana PS4, Switch, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$49.99 April 24

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Art of Junji Itoh: Twisted Visions Artbook (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$34.99 April 21
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 12-18
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives