News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 19-25
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
BanG Dream! 2nd Season, Sword Art Online: Alicization anime; Loner Life in Another World, Blue Flag manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
BanG Dream! Season 2 BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|April 21
BlazBlue Alter Memory Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|April 21
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 5 BD
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|April 21
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 5 DVD
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|April 21
C – Control – The Money and Soul of Possibility Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|April 21
Sword Art Online: Alicization BD
|Aniplex of America
|US$314.98
|April 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Blue Flag Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 21
Cardcaptor Sakura Collector's Edition GN 3-4 (hardcover)
|Kodansha Comics
|US$29.99 each
|April 21
A Certain Magical Index GN 21
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 21
Chio's School Road GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 21
Flying Witch GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
Gabriel Dropout GN 15
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 21
Golden Kamuy GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 21
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 21
If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord GN 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 21
I'm a "Behemoth," an S-Ranked Monster, But Mistaken for a Cat, I Live As an Elf Girl's Pet GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 21
Loner Life in Another World GN 1
|Kaiten Books
|US$12.99
|April 24
My Monster Secret GN 20
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 21
Perfect World GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
Plunderer GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$21.99
|April 21
Reborn as a Polar Bear GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 21
Sailor Moon Eternal Edition GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
Shomin Sample GN 12
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|April 21
Shoulder a Coffin, Kuro Side Story GN
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|April 21
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 21
Tokyo Ghoul:re GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 21
Ultraman GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 21
Val x Love GN 8 (adult)
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 21
A Witch's Printing Office GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 21
Yokai Girls GN 10
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|April 21
Zo Zo Zombie GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$11.99
|April 21
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Blue Flag GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 21
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
Chio's School Road GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 21
Dolly Kill Kill GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
Fire Force GN 18
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
Gabriel Dropout GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 21
GE - Good Ending GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
Golden Kamuy GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 21
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 21
If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord GN 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 21
I'll Win You Over, Sempai! GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
I'm a "Behemoth," an S-Ranked Monster, But Mistaken for a Cat, I Live As an Elf Girl's Pet GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 21
Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 21
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
My Monster Secret GN 20
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 21
Plunderer GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 21
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
Saint Young Men GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
Saturday: Luna Chikai's Hands-On Yuri Company GN 5
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|April 21
Shōjo Fight GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 21
Shoulder a Coffin, Kuro Side Story GN
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|April 21
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 21
Tokyo Ghoul:re GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 21
Ultraman GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 21
Val x Love GN 8 (adult)
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 21
A Witch's Printing Office GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 21
Yokai Girls GN 10
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 21
Zo Zo Zombie GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 21
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Accel World Novel 21
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 21
Baccano! Novel 13 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|April 21
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 21
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 21
Sword Art Online Novel 19
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 21
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Accel World Novel 21
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 21
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 20
Baccano! Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|April 21
Bloom Into You: Regarding Saeki Sayaka Novel 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|April 23
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 21
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 21
The Combat Baker and Automaton Waitress Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 19
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 21
Isekai Rebuilding Project Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 25
Kobold King Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 20
Sword Art Online Novel 19
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 21
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Code:Realize ~Future Blessings~ Switch game
|Aksys Games
|US$39.99, US$59.99 (Day One Edition)
|April 23
Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Switch game
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|US$49.99
|April 24
Trials of Mana PS4, Switch, PC game
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|April 24
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Art of Junji Itoh: Twisted Visions Artbook (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$34.99
|April 21